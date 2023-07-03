Carry On Jatta 3 Lands In Trouble, Complaint Filed For 'Hurting Hindu Sentiments'

Smeep Kang’s directorial Carry On Jatta 3 has been enjoying significant success at the box office. However, the film starring Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla and Gurpreet Ghuggi has now landed in trouble as a written complaint has been filed against the director and actors. The complaint alleges that the “movie has offended the religious sentiments of millions of Hindus." Ishant Sharma, the president of the Youth committee of Shiv Sena Hind, and Sunil Kumar, the Chairman of Punjab Shiv Sena (Taksali) have filed the complaint at the Jalandhar police station, as reported by news agency ANI.

Speaking to the news agency, Sunil Kumar said that they have filed a complaint on behalf of Shiv Sena Hind. Explaining further, the Chairman of Punjab Shiv Sena said that in one particular scene of the movie, a Brahmin performing Havan rituals is portrayed in a “humiliating manner.” He expressed that Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, and Gurpreet Ghuggi have allegedly disregarded the beliefs of millions of Hindus by pouring water on the Havan Kund, which is considered an essential ritual in Hinduism.

Sunil Kumar added that they have filed a complaint against all the makers and demanded that section 295 be imposed on them for “hurting religious sentiments.”

“These individuals attempt to increase their TRP by targeting on the Hindu religion. They would have destroyed or set the theatre on fire if this had happened to another caste. Hinduism is a very soft religion. That’s why we went to the government first,” Sunil said further adding that if no action is taken within 24 hours they will protest outside the residence of director Smeep Kang and Gurpreet Ghuggi.

Meanwhile, Carry On Jatta 3 made an impressive Rs. 4.30 crore on its opening day. The film’s success has been consistent, with strong earnings at the box office. Thanking her fans, Sonam Bajwa in a note expressed her joy as the film surpassed box office expectations. “Beyond grateful. Carry On Jatta has smashed not just the box office records but belief system that said Punjabi Cinema has limited reach and small audience,” The actress expressed her gratitude to the Punjabi film audience and supporters worldwide for contributing to this historic achievement. “This is not just our victory but yours," Sonam Bajwa wrote. Smeep Kang’s directorial was released in theatres on June 29.