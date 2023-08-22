Cars To Ford V Ferrari: Top Films To Watch Before Gran Turismo Smashes Indian Theaters

The Indian audience is waiting with bated breaths to delve into a rollercoaster ride of adventure and thrill in film director Neill Blomkamp’s much-anticipated film Gran Turismo. Starring Stranger Things fame David Harbour, accompanied by Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Takehiro Hira, Darren Barnet, Djimon Hounsou, and Josha Stradowski and others, the film is scheduled to release on August 25 in India. Inspired by a video game of the same name, it is touted to be based on true events as well. Gran Turismo has found inspiration from the life of British professional racing driver Jann Mardenborough. Before Gran Turismo hits the theatres on the date, here are some widely-acclaimed racing-oriented movies that will keep your adrenaline pumping.

Cars (2006)

Although Cars is a Disney, animated movie, it is absolutely a treat to watch in terms of racing. The film shows the journey of an anthropomorphic racing car Lightning McQueen, who gears up for fictitious racing ventures. Through the eyes of Lightning McQueen, the film captures the essence of how success does not always determine happiness. The film presents the dangers and pressures of indulging in competitive races, which stands true in real life as well.

Senna (2010)

Senna revolves around the life and death of Ayrton Senna, an acclaimed motor-racing champion from Brazil. The documentary film covers every aspect of Senna’s Formula One racing career, from his debut in 1984 to his tragic death in 1994 at the San Marino Grand Prix. Senna celebrates the champion racer Ayrton and also generates a special admiration for the car racing sport.

Rush (2013)

The 2013 film Rush is inspired by the real-life rivalry between James Hunt and Niki Lauda - two of the best F1 race drivers. With applaud-worthy performances by Chris Hemsworth (James) and Daniel Bruhl (Niki), the film is a visual masterpiece from a racing perspective that is not only loved by racing enthusiasts but also adrenaline seekers.

Furious 7 (2015)

Furious 7 may arguably be labelled as the best movie in the popular Fast and Furious franchise. From complex equations among the racers to high-octane stunts and flying cars, the film has earned a special place in the hearts of racing movie lovers. Overcoming seemingly impossible odds, engaging in gang wars, but keeping the fire for competitive racing burning, was the main crux of the film. Furious 7 is not only nail-biting but also has a touch of emotions as well.

Ford V Ferrari (2019)

Ford V Ferrari, starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale as Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles centers around two ordinary men who did something extraordinary by constructing a Ford to challenge the powerful Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France. The characterisation, drama, and death-defying stunts shown in the film keep the audience hooked till the end.