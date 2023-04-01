Case Filed Against Chennai Theatre Staffer For Denying Entry To A Tribal Family

Rohini Theatre in Chennai came under the scanner recently when a tribal family, belonging to the Narikurava tribal community, was denied entry inside the cinema hall despite having valid film tickets. The incident caught everyone’s attention and people slammed the theatre management for practicing untouchability. Though the family was later allowed to watch the movie, the incident has led to legal action by authorities.

Now, the Human Rights Commission of Tamil Nadu has reportedly directed the police to file a case against the theatre. On Friday, March 31, police also booked a staffer and an FIR was registered under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and section 341(wrongful restraint) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to reports, a senior official said that before taking further action they needed to verify the claims by both sides.

“The theatre management told us that three people attempted to enter with one ticket and that’s why they were stopped first. But, to prevent the issue from blowing up further, they allowed them to watch the movie. Those who have claimed that they were denied entry on previous occasions as well are also being questioned,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Earlier, veteran actor Kamal Haasan condemned the act on social media. He tweeted in Tamil, which can be loosely translated to, “Despite having tickets, nomadic people were denied entry into the theatre hall. They were allowed only after protests on social media. This is reprehensible.”

Director Vetrimaaran also reacted to the incident.

“100 years ago, theatres stopped practicing untouchability. It is a dangerous trend to practice untouchability by not allowing the working class inside the hall. Even though they were allowed inside the theatre later, it is strongly condemnable that such an incident happened," he posted on Facebook.

After the backlash, the theatre management also issued a statement where they have given the reason for stopping the family. The statement mentioned that the family went to watch Pathu Thala. The excerpt from the press release read, “The movie is censored U/A by the authorities. Children below the age of 12 cannot be permitted to watch any movie that is certified U/A as per the law. Our ticket checking staff has denied entry on this basis to the family, who had come with children aged 2, 6, 8 and 10.”

