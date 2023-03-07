CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Cast Is Exceptional': Russo Brothers On Working With Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden for Citadel

Published By: Bhawna Arya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 12:09 IST

US

Russo Brothers talk about working with Citadel stars.

Russo Brothers have now talked about the star cast of their upcoming film Citadel that features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

The trailer of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s espionage thriller Citadel has impressed fans like no other. It was released on March 6. The power pack trailer features Priyanka and Richard's characters Mason Kane and Nadia Sinha set out to stop a nefarious new spy syndicate, Manticore. What wasn’t surprising was Priyanka’s badass avatar who is as deadly with her work as she looks. Turns out Citadel directors, the Russo Brothers were equally impressed with the actress.

Ahead of the trailer launch, the director duo Joe and Anthony held a press meeting with their lead stars to spill the beans about the upcoming web series. At the global press conference, the Russo Brothers revealed why they picked Priyanka and Richard for the lead roles. According to Joe Russo the star cast of Citadel is “exceptional.”

He said, “We're incredibly fortunate. The cast is just exceptional in the show.” Dwelling more on the concept of the film, Joe stated that what he and Anthony loved about Citadel is the “high concept” of it - which is “both Richard and Priyanka get to play multiple versions of themselves.”

“And this notion that their memories have been erased allows them to create new characters who then have to rediscover who they were. And then, their new personalities come in conflict with their old personalities. That, was the idea that I think most excited us because I don't know that I've ever seen that before,” he added.

Citadel is produced by the Russo Brothers, who are widely known for their MCU projects Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. It will stream on Prime Video.

The ensemble cast of the web series also includes Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings. As per the announcement, the first two episodes will premiere on April 28. Following this, a new episode will stream every Friday and it will go on until May 26.Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s Citadel will be followed by spin-offs in several languages across the world. Talking about the Indian adaptation, which was recently announced, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will be taking on the mantle. Spin-offs of the English version will also be set in Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

