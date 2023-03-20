Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Is All Praise for Virat Kohli, Says 'He Dances Well, Does Great...'

Casting director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra recently opened up about cricketer Virat Kohli. Mukesh praised Kohli's confidence and remarked on his “bindaas attitude" when speaking about the cricketer. In a conversation with renowned YouTuber BeerBiceps, Chhabra discussed cricketer Virat Kohli and expressed that despite the latter's disinterest in acting, he possesses an impressive on-screen aura. “He is from Delhi and people from Delhi are a bit bindass. I have met Virat a couple of times at social gatherings. He is a great guy, he is very chilled out. He doesn’t want to become an actor, but he dances well, does great mimicry, and even if you see him in ads, he has a lot of confidence.”

The filmmaker stated that he has become more serious since becoming a father, but at heart, he remains the same. He added, “Ab to jabse aur responsibility aa gayi hai, thode serious ho gaye, par chole-bhature khane wala aadmi chilled out hi ho sakta hai." (He's become a little more serious lately. A person who enjoys chole-bhature, on the other hand, can only be relaxed in life.) The cricketer had previously spoken to the media about how much he loves a good plate of chole-bhature. Apart from Virat, the filmmaker also spoke about several other celebs such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Virat Kohli is married to Anushka Sharma. In December 2017, the couple married amid much speculation and fanfare. They both welcomed Vamika Kohli into their lives a few years later. Anushka and Virat frequently post updates about their personal and professional lives on social media. Earlier, Virat shared an adorable family picture of him, Anushka and Vamika taking a stroll on the beach. The trio are seen holding hands as they walk on the silver sand.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film didn’t manage to make a mark at the box office. She will next be seen in Prosit Roy’s directorial film Chakda Xpress. The film is inspired by Jhulan Goswami's journey to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India, despite the obstacles posed by misogynistic politics. The movie also stars Ahmareen Anjum, Atul Sharma, Manoj Anand and Parvinder Kaur in lead roles. The project is currently in its post-production and will be released on OTT giant, Netflix.

