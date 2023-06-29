CBFC Issues Official Statement Denying Ashoke Pandit's Allegations About Rejecting 72 Hoorain Trailer: Report

Only a day ago, there were numerous reports that The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has rejected the trailer of the National Award-winning film, 72 Hoorain. The co-producer of the film Ashoke Pandit himself had asked the CBFC for clarifications on the same. However, in an official statement issued by CBFC, the censor body has claimed that ‘misleading reports’ are being circulated and the trailer of the film is in ‘due process’ after they had asked the makers to modify it.

The statement that was issued on Thursday read, “Misleading reports are being circulated in certain sections of media that a film and its trailer titled ‘Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain)’ has been refused certification by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Contrary to the reports, CBFC states that the film ‘Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain)’ was granted ‘A’ certification and the certificate was issued on 4-10-2019. Now, the trailer of said film is under due process which was applied to CBFC on 19-6-2023 and examined in accordance with the Guidelines issued under Section 5B(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952.”

Misleading reports are being circulated that a film and its trailer titled "Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain)" has been refused certification by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Contrary to the reports, CBFC states that the film was granted 'A' certification. Now, the… pic.twitter.com/6k2cw4zKbX— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

It also stated, “The applicant was asked for requisite documentary submissions under intimation and upon receipt of the same, certification was granted subject to modifications. A show cause notice communicating the modifications was issued to the applicant/filmmaker on 27-6-2023 and the same is pending for the applicant’s response/compliance. Thus, any misleading reports may not be entertained or circulated hereinafter when the matter is under due process."

For the unversed, Ashoke Pandit had taken to his Instagram handle earlier where he claimed that CBFC rejected the 72 Hoorain trailer and how it has sparked debates around ‘creative freedom and censorship’. A part of the note said, “In a surprising turn of events, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has refused the trailer of the highly anticipated National Award winning film, ’72 Hoorain’. This decision has sent shockwaves through the film industry and sparked debates surrounding creative freedom and censorship. Instances like the rejection of ‘72 Hoorain’ raise questions about the boundaries of artistic expression. Hence, it becomes crucial to analyse the reasons behind this rejection and the implications it carries for the creative expression of filmmakers. The trailer is poised to give a powerful glimpse into a gripping narrative of what goes on in the dark world of terrorism and intense brainwashing of terrorists."

Speaking of 72 Hoorain, the film is directed by Sanjay Puran Singh and its digital trailer is set to be released today. The film is based on how terrorist organisation leaders persuade Muslim youngsters to wage jihad against non-muslims and murder them by promising Jannat. The film features Pavan Malhotra, Aamir Bashir, Rashed Naz, Ashok Pathak and Saru Maini in prominent roles. The film is set to hit the cinemas on July 7.