CBFC Member Vani Tripathi Calls The Kerala Story Ban 'Undemocratic', Says 'You Cannot Decide It'

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) member Vani Tripathi has slammed the West Bengal government’s decision to ban The Kerala Story in the state. In an exclusive interview with CNN News18, Tripathi called the decision ‘undemocratic’ and explained that it is for the audience to decide whether a film connects with them or not.

“You are taking away the democratic right of the audience which will decide the fate of the film. You cannot decide it, I cannot decide it, even a producer can’t decide (the fate of the film). It will be the people who will decide if the movie talks to them, whether it creates a bridge between then and what filmmakers are saying. Every film does not need to be a tearjerker, there are films which are dark. But again, at the end of the day, we can only certify a film and that is the only plethora of democratic certification in this country. If that is also getting hampered, then bhagwaan hi malik hai," she said.

Earlier today, Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) also condemned the ban in West Bengal and called it a ‘serious violation of the freedom of expression’.

Last week, Adah Sharma also gave a befitting reply to those calling The Kerala Story a ‘propaganda’ movie. “And for the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film, saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims,,,my humble request, Google two words ISIS and Brides…maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real (sic)," she Tweeted.

Released on May 5, The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma in the lead and revolves around the stories of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Produced by Vipul Shah, the film earned Rs 7.5 crore on its opening day at the box office. It is now inching close to Rs 50 crore mark.

