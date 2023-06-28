CBFC Rejects Trailer Of 72 Hoorain, Producer Says, 'Prasoon Joshi Is Answerable'

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has rejected the trailer of the National Award-winning film, 72 Hoorain. This decision has sent shockwaves through the film industry and sparked debates surrounding creative freedom and censorship. The co-producer of the film, Ashok Pandit said that the trailer shows the feet of a dead body that CBFC has asked to remove. He also mentioned that a reference to the Qur’an has been asked to be removed.

Speaking with ETimes, Pandit also mentioned that in the trailer there is something else regarding animal welfare as well. “What’s important is that it’s a National Award-winning film. You have issued a censor certificate to the film. The trailer consists of the same visuals. So, how can you reject the trailer?" he added.

The producer also shared that they will be releasing the trailer digitally even though CBFC has rejected it. Earlier, the team planned to release it at a PVR but will now release it at The Club in Andheri, Mumbai.

Pandit who is upset with the decision of CBFC also said, “We’re going to rip off the censor board tomorrow. Who are these people sitting there? It’s a very serious matter. All the authorities of the censor board are answerable to this decision of rejecting the certificate to the trailer of a National Award-winning film." He also questioned the censor board as the 72 Hoorain has also won an award at the Indian Panorama Section at IFFI.

Ashok Pandit added that there is something wrong with the censor board and Prasoon Joshi is answerable and alleged that there are some black sheep in the censor board.

It is worth noting that CBFC has already given a green flag to 72 Hoorain for its release in the theatres but has rejected the trailer which has the same visuals and content as the film. This has stunned the makers who have said that they will now be taking this matter to higher authorities or will seek the intervention from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Speaking of 72 Hoorain, the film is directed by Sanjay Puran Singh and its digital trailer is set to be released today. The film is based on how terrorist organisation leaders persuade Muslim youngsters to wage jihad against non-muslims and murder them by promising Jannat. The film features Pavan Malhotra, Aamir Bashir, Rashed Naz, Ashok Pathak and Saru Maini in prominent roles. The film is set to hit the cinemas on July 7.