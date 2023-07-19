Celina Jaitly Opens Up On Loss of Baby Boy During Second Twin Pregnancy, Says 'It Was Very Difficult'

Actress Celina Jaitly has opened up about losing a child during her second twin pregnancy five years back. The actress, who is married to Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag, became a proud mother to twin boys in March 2012. In 2017, Jaitly gave birth to a second set of twin boys one of which died due to a heart defect.

On Thursday, Celina Jaitly took to her Instagram handle and penned down a long note narrating what had happened to her. She mentioned that she has ‘finally summoned the courage to talk about my ordeal’ and revealed how it was a ‘very difficult’ time for her and her husband.

“The outcome of our 2nd spontaneous #twinpregnancy was bittersweet due to Baby Shamsher’s loss due to a heart condition.( I went into labour at 32 weeks due to my fathers sudden passing.) It was very difficult for Peter n I but we smiled after many million tears in this photograph (1) to seal a happy memory for our blessing baby @arthurjhaag arrival as he went straight to NICU in an incubator for 3 months immediately upon his arrival," Celina wrote.

“The NICU was a strange & difficult environment. From our experience, accepting that there will be good days and bad days will help you to feel less shocked & worried when challenging days happen. While not an option for everyone, Peter & I moved into the same hospital in Dubai for the few months of #nicu as loss of Shamsher left us immensely anxious about Arthur and feelings of frustration, intense sadness, nervousness, disappointment, guilt, anger, love overwhelmed us too," the actress added.

In her note, Celina also tried motivating those who also go through the loss of a premature child and shared, “It is very important at such a time to remember you can be more effective as a team than individually so watch your teamwork as parents. Speaking, singing gently to your premature baby in the NICU is a great way to bond and feel close, even when you can’t hold him. Remember Impossible odds set the stage for incredible miracles. Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it."

Celina Jaitly made her acting debut with the 2003 movie Janasheen. Later, she also featured in several hit movies including Apna Sapna Money Money, No Entry, Golmaal Returns and No Entry Mein Entry among others.