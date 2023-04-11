Celina Jaitly SLAMS Film Critic Who Claimed She 'Slept' With Feroz Khan And His Son Fardeen Khan

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly on Tuesday blasted self-proclaimed film critic Umair Sandhu, who is known for making controversial tweets against celebrities. Celina called him out on Twitter after he claimed that she is the “only actress in Bollywood who slept with both Father (Feroz Khan) and son (Fardeen Khan) many times."

Celina took to her Twitter account to give a befitting reply to Umair and also tagged Twitter Safety handle to “take action" against the man. She wrote, “Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth and length to become a man and some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem… like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! #celinajaitly @TwitterSafety. Please take action."

Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem..like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! #celinajaitly @TwitterSafety pls take action https://t.co/VAZJFBS3Da— Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) April 11, 2023

Celina’s followers praised her for speaking up. One user wrote, “Well done, Celina. More power to you!" Another one commented, “Take legal action, ma’am."

Celina Jaitly, who comes from an Army family, is an Odisha college graduate. She was crowned Miss India in 2001. The actress came fourth in the Miss Universe pageant the same year.

She made her debut on screen with the music video Oh Kehri. She debuted in Bollywood with Feroz Khan’s 2003 film Janasheen. She also appeared alongside Fardeen Khan in Boney Kapoor’s production No Entry.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News