Celina Jaitly Takes On Pakistani Film Critic Umair Sandhu Post Vulgar Allegations: 'He might Be An ISI Agent'

Actress Celina Jaitly took to Twitter on Sunday, sharing that the National Commission of Women (NCW) has acknowledged her complaint against Pakistani journalist Umair Sandhu. He had made a false allegation on Twitter, alleging that Celina was the “only actress in Bollywood who slept with both Father (Feroz Khan) and son (Fardeen Khan) many times."

Celina revealed that the Ministry for External Affairs has taken the matter seriously and raised it with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. They have requested an immediate investigation and appropriate action, following the NCW’s letter addressed to the Joint Secretary (PAI Division), Ministry of External Affairs. In an exclusive interview with India Today, Celine shared her experience and expressed gratitude for the prompt support from the Government of India.

She said that freedom of speech and character assassination through verbal violence are distinct concepts and in her case, she became a victim of viral content created solely for personal gains. She said, “This self-proclaimed film critic is actually based in Pakistan but changes his location to almost every part of the world every few days. He calls himself a ‘South Asian film critic’ only to find odd jobs as a hate and gossip monger in small media outlets in India. The height of stupidity is that some of the most reputable and credible media outlets report on the lies spread by a Pakistani imposter, only because he uses fancy tags like ‘South Asian film critic’ while posting batches of old holiday photos to convince people of his residence elsewhere. He might as well be an ISI agent who is trying to infiltrate the Indian media outlets."

She added that she is extremely grateful to Rekha Sharma and the NCW for standing with women who face harmful online content. “I will wait for the process to take its due course. I do not know what the laws in Pakistan are, but I am sure the laws for protection of women against cyber bullying, verbal and mental abuse, character assassination are stringent and the Pakistan High Commission will act in accordance with their country’s laws against such crimes," she said.