Celina Jaitly Talks About The Twitter Troll Who Targeted Her, 'He Really Went Below The Belt...'

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly on Tuesday blasted self-proclaimed film critic Umair Sandhu, who is known for making controversial tweets against celebrities. Celina called him out on Twitter after he claimed that she is the “only actress in Bollywood who slept with both Father (Feroz Khan) and son (Fardeen Khan) many times." Now the actress has come forward to weigh her though on it.

For the unversed, Umair Sandhu had followed up his tweet with yet another slanderous comment on Celina. The actress opened up about the same during an interaction with Subash K Jha for Bollywood Hungama. She said, “This guy, whoever he is, went really below the belt with me. On Tuesday 1.4 Million twitterati witnessed the debilitating attacks and stood by me, approximately 3000 complaints were filed with Twitter, it seems, so let’s see.”

Adding to that, she continued, “There is a unique time when things hit you below the belt not once but many times. Being a victim of continued targeted hate by one individual makes you think of yours and your family’s safety and security as well as mental well-being. We are humans after all. While 99 percent time it’s best to ignore, that 1% gnaws at your gut that this is more than a troll and you’ve got to protect yourself.”

In her tweet, Celina addressed Umair by penning, “Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem..like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! #celinajaitly @TwitterSafety pls take action."

Celina Jaitly made her debut on screen with the music video Oh Kehri. She debuted in Bollywood with Feroz Khan’s 2003 film Janasheen. She also appeared alongside Fardeen Khan in Boney Kapoor’s production No Entry.

