Chaitanya JV DELETES Instagram DP Amid Niharika Konidela Split Rumours; Divorce Announcement Soon?

Amid growing rumours of Niharika Konidela’s divorce, her husband Chaitanya JV’s Instagram activities have come to everyone’s attention. For the unversed, reports began doing the rounds on Tuesday claiming that Niharika Konidela, niece of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s cousin, is heading for a divorce from her husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda. The couple tied the knot in 2020.

While the couple is yet to address these reports, Chaitanya seemed to have only fuelled the speculations by removing his Instagram account’s display picture and unfollowing Niharika on Instagram. To top it off, a few social media users also noticed that he has removed all his posts with Niharika.

While his social media activities are drawing attention, a GreatAndhra.com report claimed that Chaitanya could soon issue an official statement about the divorce. Meanwhile, Niharika is reportedly busy with her production duties.

Niharika is known for her work in the Telugu film industry. She has worked on numerous projects, including Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding. Meanwhile, Chaitanya is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB), who works as a Business Strategist in a leading MNC in Hyderabad.

They got engaged to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a private family affair in August 2020. The ceremony was only attended by the close family members of the couple. They then had a star-studded wedding in Udaipur which was attended by several stars in the industry, including Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, and Sreeja Kalyan, besides Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela.

At the time, Niharika’s father Naga Babu said he was already missing her, “It looks like the end of an Era….Serious nostalgia hit me all again… It feels like the first day of her school…just that she won’t be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can’t play with her 24 x 7..Just donno how long it will be this time….’Only time will decide.’ Already missing you Niha thalli @niharikakonidela #nischay (sic).” The post has now been removed from his account.

