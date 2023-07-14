Chaithra Achar And Samyukta Hornad Sing Together During Toby Promotions; Watch Video

Kannada actress Chaithra Achar recently shared a video on her Instagram, in which she can be seen singing with actress Samyukta Hornad. The duo is seen singing Nodayya Kwate Lingave by MD Pallavi. The song is from the Kannada film Duniya. Their video was posted on Chaithra Achar’s official Instagram handle, where it is gaining a lot of traction. Chaithra’s caption mentions that this was shot in between their upcoming film Toby’s promotions.

The duo can be seen sitting in a car and harmonising the song together. People are commenting on the video to show their love. The comment section was full of praises such as: “Love this,” “Love it first thing I heard this morning,” “aha, what a treat,” “beautiful, nicely sung.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chaithra J Achar (@chaithra.j.achar)

Chaithra Achar and Samyukta Hornad will be seen alongside Raj B Shetty in the film Toby. The film is written by Raj B Shetty himself, and is being directed by Basil Alchakkal. Raj B Shetty is known to make his films under a small budget; but according to reports, Toby is going to have a higher budget than his previous films. Raj has been sharing the progress of the film on his social media accounts. The film is being produced by Ravi Rai Kalasa, Balakrishna Arwankar, Lighter Buddha Films and Coffee Gang Studios. The executive producer is Shamil Bangera.

According to reports, Chaithra Achar accepted the lead role in Toby because of her faith in Raj B Shetty. She said in an interview, “Raj said there is a character he wants me to do in Toby and I took it up without a second thought.” Reportedly, she was offered the role when the film was being written. A first look of the film was released recently, in which Raj B Shetty can be seen sporting a nose ring with an intense look and scars on his face. The film is set to release on August 25.