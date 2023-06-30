Chaithra Achar Looks Regal As She Channels Ancient Hampi Sculptures In Latest Pics

Kannada actress Chaithra Achar is a stunner when it comes to slaying her outfits like a pro. From simple denim-on-denim, t-shirt dresses to styling herself in jumpsuits, gowns and gorgeous silk sarees, you can count on her to serve you with fashion goals for every occasion. But her recent photos on social media have taken the internet by storm as she exudes royalty. What makes them unique is their connection to the sculptures of an ancient city in Karnataka.

Chaithra Achar, known for her impeccable fashion sense, continues to dazzle with her diverse wardrobe choices. From effortlessly pulling off denim-on-denim looks to captivating elegant gowns and silk sarees, she never fails to impress. Her recent social media photos have caused a sensation online, showcasing her regal presence and a unique connection to the ancient sculptures of Karnataka’s historic city.

In a series of captivating images shared on her Instagram account, Chaithra Achar left her fans in awe. The actress exuded an air of royalty, draped in a stunning black saree. Complementing the saree was a cropped black blouse with full sleeves and a high neck, revealing her toned midriff. To elevate the all-black ensemble, she carefully selected a statement choker necklace and a pearl-studded necklace, adding a touch of contrast. Her hands were adorned with statement bracelets and a stone-studded hair accessory, each piece of jewellery exuded a vintage charm and exquisite design. With her hair styled in neat braids and smoky eyes paired with nude lips, Chaithra Achar’s striking poses were the highlight of the photo shoot.

Accompanying the captivating visuals was her caption, “Hampi sculptures were our reference." Her admirers couldn’t get enough of the mesmerizing photos, showering her with heartfelt comments and admiration. Some praised her beauty, while others described her as “hot" and expressed that her allure was unmatched.

Chaithra Achar made her acting debut in Mahesh Gowda’s action thriller, Mahira, in 2019, starring alongside Virginia Rodrigues, Raj B Shetty, Balaji Manohar, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, KP Sridhar, Babu Hirannaiah, Apoorva Som, and Shaukat Ali. She has also appeared in notable films such as Taledanda, Gilky, and Aa Drushya. Currently, the talented actress is gearing up for her upcoming movie, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, directed by Hemanth M Rao.