Chaleya Teaser From Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Out Now; Esha Deol Hosts Special Screening For Sunny Deol's Gadar 2

Fans are all set to be treated to a new romantic melody, starring none other than Shah Rukh Khan. The teaser for Chaleya, a romantic track from Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara together for the first time, has been unveiled.

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 craze has truly gripped the nation with fans thronging to cinema halls in large numbers. The Anil Sharma directorial also managed to collect around Rs 39 crore on the day of the release, making it the second highest grosser of the year after Pathaan. Celebrating this tremendous response, Esha Deol organised a special screening of the film for her close friends and family members on Saturday.

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story on Saturday to share a video of a crowd gathered outside a theatre screening Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. She praised the film for bringing “excitement and nationalism back in people’s lives". She said that if the film was a solo release, it could have easily made up to Rs 70 crore on its opening day. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 released last Friday, clashing with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2.

Dharmendra grabbed everyone’s attention and won hearts when he made his comeback to the big screen recently with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. After the success of Karan Johar’s directorial, the veteran actor has not bagged another big project. As reported by India Today, Dharmendra will soon be seen in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.

British actress Banita Sandhu, who made an impressive debut in Bollywood scene with Shoojit Sircar’s October in 2018, earned praise for her subtle and emotive acting. She continued to make her mark in the industry by starring in Sardar Udham Singh, a biographical film starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The film revolved around the life of the titular Indian revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, in retribution for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. She recently starred in Indo-Canadian singer, rapper and record producer, AP Dhillon’s single, With You.

