Chamkila Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh Evokes Goosebumps as Amar Singh Chamkila, AR Rahman's Music Wins Hearts

Ever since Netflix announced the inclusion of Amar Singh Chamkila in its impressive lineup of upcoming films, it has created a lot of buzz. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. It tells the untold true story of Amar Singh Chamkila, the legendary rockstar from Punjab who rose to fame in the 1980s with his powerful music. Tragically, he was assassinated at the young age of 27. Chamkila remains one of Punjab’s greatest performers, having achieved immense popularity as a best-selling musician.

The makers dropped the teaser of the film today and it is garnering a lot of love already. The teaser begins with a warm welcome for Amar Singh Chamkila at an event. The host introduces him as a shining star who holds sway over the hearts of his fans. The scene then shifts to Diljit Dosanjh on stage, graciously greeting the audience as a catchy song plays in the background. With AR Rahman helming the film’s score, audiences can expect the magic of a Rahman-Imtiaz collaboration once again. As per reports, Diljit and Parineeti have also lent their voices to some of the songs in the film.

Diljit Dosanjh had earlier shared that portraying the lead character has been an incredibly challenging journey. Diljit had also said that he considers it a privilege to have lent his voice to Rahman’s music, hoping that his renditions have done justice to the maestro’s vision.

In the film, Parineeti Chopra plays Amarjot, Chamkila’s singing partner and wife. She had expressed her gratitude to Imtiaz Ali for the chance to play the character, through an Instagram post. She had added that working alongside Diljit has been a transformative experience for her. Parineeti’s look from the film hasn’t been released yet.

The film will stream on Netflix.