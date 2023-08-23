CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Home » Movies » Chandrayaan 3: Anushka Sharma Applauds ISRO For A ‘Historic’ Moment
1-MIN READ

Chandrayaan 3: Anushka Sharma Applauds ISRO For A ‘Historic’ Moment

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 18:38 IST

Mumbai, India

Anushka cheers for ISRO as Chandrayaan 3 lands successfully.

Anushka cheers for ISRO as Chandrayaan 3 lands successfully.

Anushka Sharma sends congratulatory wishes to ISRO as Chandrayaan 3 makes a successful landing on the moon.

It’s a big moment for India. Just a few minutes ago, Chandrayaan 3’s Vikram Lander achieved a lunar touchdown. The Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole. As congratulatory wishes begin to pour in, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma too sent in her wishes to ISRO, for the successful landing.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma wrote, “Such a proud moment (national flag), historic ( clapping hands emojis).” She added, “Congratulations Isro, you make us proud and congratulations every Indian.”

Anushka Sharma Instagram story.

She also shared another story, where ISRO representatives were seen addressing the big day. She called them ‘The Stars’.

Anushka Sharma story.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the historic achievement of Chandrayaan 3’s soft landing, the first country ever to do so on the south pole of the lunar surface, said, “History is created today. When our dear family members witness such history being made before their eyes, life becomes blessed. India is now on the moon. The entire India is celebrating this historic moment.”

As per ANI, Kareena said at a media event, “It’s a great and proud moment for India and all the Indians. You feel that pride in your heart. As Indians, all of us right now, are waiting to watch it. A lot of people are going to be glued to watching it. I am going to be doing that with my boys as well, with bated breath.”

Abhishek Bachchan called it a moment of pride. “I am feeling very proud. It will land on 23rd evening and our chests swells with pride because our space programme has reached the moon," Abhishek told the media recently. Singer Hariharan told News18 exclusively, “The whole country is together in this .. we can achieve everything when together."

About the Author
Aditi Giri
Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Anushka Sharma
  2. bollywood
  3. chandrayaan 3
first published:August 23, 2023, 18:38 IST
last updated:August 23, 2023, 18:38 IST