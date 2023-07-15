Chandrayaan-3 Is Rs 75 Cr Cheaper Than Prabhas’ Adipurush: Viral Tweet Leaves Netizens In Splits

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is getting trolled once again. This after a viral tweet claims that Om Raut spent more money on his film than what Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) did on it’s third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan 3.

The tweet claims that while Adipurush was made on a budget of Rs 700 crore, Chandrayaan 3 had a budget of Rs 615 crore. “Approximate Budget • Adipurush - ₹700 Crore •Chandrayaan 3 - ₹615 Crore Gives a Fair Understanding of Priorities," the tweet read.

Even though the authenticity of the tweet cannot be examined, it has left netizens in splits. Several social media users are now sharing hilarious memes to mock Adipurush. “Adipurush-600 crores, Chandrayaan 3-Approx 615 crores. So if producers of movie can donate to government,we may have chandrayan 4😂 Jokes apart, we are damn proud of ISRO (sic)," one of the tweets read. Check out how netizens are responding to the viral tweet:

Prabhas at the T-Series office with Om Raut, Bhushan Kumar and Manoj Muntashir after knowing Chandrayaan 3 budget was less than Adipurush. pic.twitter.com/M9jnj0HEKL— Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) July 14, 2023

Adipurush-600 crores,Chandrayaan 3-Approx 615 crores.So if producers of movie can donate to government,we may have chandrayan 4😂Jokes apart,we are damn proud of ISRO🙏 pic.twitter.com/JwybfKSmAF— The mood doctor (@Chulbulpanda420) July 14, 2023

Adipurush might have the grand sets, but Chandrayaan 3 has the entire cosmos as its backdrop. Who needs extravagant props when you have the wonders of space? #Chandrayaan3VsAdipurush #isroindia #isromissions #ISROTeam #ISRO #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/2cJMR4uLMB— Swathi (@Swathi_Ji) July 14, 2023

Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead, Adipurush was released on June 16. The film is based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana. However, ever since its release, the film has been facing immense backlash from the audience for allegedly distorting the epic. People have expressed disappointment with the film’s dialogues and portrayal of Ravana and Lord Hanuman. Even though the makers changed the infamous ‘kapda tere baap ka’ dialogue last month, it made no impact and several demanded boycott of the movie.