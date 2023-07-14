Chandrayaan 3 Launch: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Riteish Deshmukh Send Good Wishes to ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota today at 2.30 PM. Chandrayaan-3 is a continuation of the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which encountered setbacks in its final stages.

Akshay Kumar, who starred in Mission Mangal in 2019, which was based on true events of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launching the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), making it the least expensive mission to Mars, took to Twitter to wish the team his best. “And the time has come to rise! Great luck to all our scientists at @isro for #Chandrayaan3. A billion hearts are praying for you," he wrote.

And the time has come to rise! Great luck to all our scientists at @isro for #Chandrayaan3. A billion hearts are praying for you. 🙏 https://t.co/Lbcp1ayRwQ— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 14, 2023

Riteish Deshmukh, too, took to Twitter to share a picture of himself wearing an ISRO cap and wished the team his best. “Excited for the launch of #Chandrayaan3 -wishing our nations pride @isro all the best - praying for its success. #JaiHind."

Excited for the launch of #Chandrayaan3 -wishing our nations pride @isro all the best - praying for its success. #JaiHind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Jy4LtxCv83— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 13, 2023

Anupam Kher wrote, “India all set for its 3rd mission on the moon. Wishing our scientists at #ISRO all the very best for the launch of #Chandrayaan3 . झंडा ऊँचा रहे हमारा. जय हिन्द! 🇮🇳 @isro"

Chandrayaan-3 is the next mission after Chandrayaan-2, which faced difficulties towards the end. This will be India’s second endeavour to achieve a soft landing on the Moon.