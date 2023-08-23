CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Home » Movies » Chandrayaan-3: Kareena Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan, Bollywood Congratulates ISRO, Awaits Moon Landing
1-MIN READ

Chandrayaan-3: Kareena Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan, Bollywood Congratulates ISRO, Awaits Moon Landing

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 10:14 IST

Mumbai, India

Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan look forward to Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing.

Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan look forward to Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing.

From Kareena Kapoor to Abhishek Bachchan, Bollywood extends its support to ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 prepares for Moon Landing.

All eyes are on the historic Chandrayaan-3 oon landing. The Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) revealed on Tuesday that Chandrayaan-3 is all set to land on the Moon. While everyone awaits for the historic moment to take place, Bollywood stars are sending their best wishes to ISRO. Earlier this week, Kareena Kapoor shared that she will be watching the Moon landing with her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

As per ANI, Kareena said at a media event, “It’s a great and proud moment for India and all the Indians. You feel that pride in your heart. As Indians, all of us right now, are waiting to watch it. A lot of people are going to be glued to watching it. I am going to be doing that with my boys as well, with bated breath.”

Amitabh Bachchan also expressed his excitement over Chandrayaan-3’s Moon landing in the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. “Kal shaam ko jab chand niklega na, toh uss chand ki mitti par humare desh ke kadmon ki chaap hogi. Kal humara Chandrayaan 3, apne Maama ke ghar, yaani ke Chanda maama ke ghar pahuchega (laughs)," he said.

“Kal humare bachpan ke kahaniyon ka chand, premika ke chehre ka chand, Vrat aur tyoharon ka chaand apne desh ki pahuch mein hoga, ye uplabdhi iss khel ke harr us khiladi ke liye ek sandesh hai, ke jisne bhi apne dil mein kuch karne ki thaani hai, is dil ne humesha uski maani hai. Ye achievement iss country ke har citizen ke liye ek message hai ke desk ne karwat lelei hai ab humko bhi kuch karna hai Lakshay nahi hai badal ka humko ambar mutthi mein karna hai," he added, as reported by Times of India.

Abhishek Bachchan called it a moment of pride. “I am feeling very proud. It will land on 23rd evening and our chests swells with pride because our space programme has reached the moon," Abhishek told the media recently.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. Abhishek Bachchan
  2. amitabh bachchan
  3. bollywood
  4. Chandrayaan-3 Mission
  5. kareena kapoor
first published:August 23, 2023, 10:13 IST
last updated:August 23, 2023, 10:14 IST