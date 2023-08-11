Charu Asopa Reveals SHOCKING Casting Couch Experience, Claims ‘He Asked Me To Compromise With…’

Indian Television Actress Charu Asopa gained widespread recognition through her roles in many popular TV serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Mere Angne Mein. While she has come a long way in showbiz, the actress recently revisited her journey and revealed about facing the casting couch in the early days of her career.

In an interview with ETimes, the actress shared tha she was just 20-21 when this incident happened. Calling herself ‘very naive’, the actress recollected meeting a big producer from ‘a very well-known production house’. “I would not like to take the name. Main joh ye baat kar rahi hoon bahut bade production house ke baare main kar rahi hoon (This thing is related to a producer of very big production house) … the casting director kept the contract in front of me, I had a pen in my hand and I could have signed the contract and bagged the opportunity. It was a very big film.”

She added, “Par joh baat kahi casting director ne Uske baad Mujhe 3 din tak bukhar he nahi Uttra (But I fell ill after listening to what the casting director said to me). I told him with folded hands, I won’t be able to do what he is asking. He told me that’s fine, Tum nahi karogi toh bahar joh ladkiyaan baithi hai woh kar dengi (If you don’t do it, there are other girls sitting outside they will do it) … I told him sir okay then please you can get it done from them.”

When asked, what exactly did he insist on, she shared, “He asked me to compromise with a few people he knew. I turned it down straight. It was very heartbreaking for me. I always felt people just make stories because they are unable to get into the industry. But when it happened to me I realised the truth and felt itne bade level par bhi aisi baatein hoti hai…”

Charu shared that this happened when she was trying her luck for movies, as that point she was ‘very sure’ about doing movies. It was after that incident, she chose to take up roles in television and that’s when Agle Janam happened.

Charu also shared that he got ‘scared after the incident’ and ‘stopped meeting people for movies’. “I stopped going for movie meetings. I would get angry if anybody would mention movie meetings. It impacted my life.”

On a closing note, she shared, “Television is very safe. Here you get roles on your auditions. I was scared for quite a while after that incident. Joh ek confidence tha.. to meet people confidently that got weak. Now, I meet very selective people, and friendship also I only do with selective people.”