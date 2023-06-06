Charu Asopa Shares Shocking New Detail About Sushmita Sen's Heart Attack, Says 'She Didn't Tell...'

Television actress Charu Asopa, who is also Sushmita Sen’s estranged sister-in-law, has shared a new detail about the Aarya 3 star’s heart attack. For the unversed, Sushmita left the country in shock in March this year when she revealed she had suffered a heart attack. The actress, who has now receovered, said that she suffered a heart attack while filming for an upcoming project.

In a new interview, Charu revealed that Sushmita called the doctors herself when she experienced the heart attack and did not tell the family. “Iske baare mein family mein kisi ko nahi pata tha because I think didi ne kisi ko bataya nahi tha. (No one in the family knew about this because I think she didn’t tell anyone about it). So when it happened, she was in Jaipur and before she could tell anyone, she herself called the doctors," Charu told ETimes.

“When I got to know this, I called my mother-in-law and asked her about it and she told me that now she (Sushmita) is fine. No one expected it and everyone was shocked,” added the TV star, who is currently undergoing a divorce proceeding with Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Sen.

In March, Sushmita shared the shocking news on Instagram. She revealed that she experienced a heart attack and underwent angioplasty and stent implant. “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga," she wrote at the time.

Sushmita recently wrapped the filming of Aarya 3. Meanwhile, Charu is slowly finding her footing as a single mother as she moved out of Rajeev’s house and rented a place for herself and their daughter.