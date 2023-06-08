Charu Asopa Slams Trolls, Says Her Daughter Looks Old Because 'Her Bua and Father Are Like That'

Charu Asopa has lashed out at trolls questioning her daughter Zaina for not talking yet. In a recent interview, the Mere Angne Mein fame shared that her daughter is just 18 months old and revealed that she feels ‘extremely bad’ when trolls Zaina. Charu further argued that her daughter looks old because her bua (Sushmita Sen) and father (Rajeev Sen) are like that.

“When they talk negatively about my daughter I get really hurt. She must be looking like a three-year-old baby but she is just one and a half months old. She’s just 18 months old. How can she suddenly start talking. She looks older because her genes are like that. Her grandfather, bua and father are like that. They all are very tall so she got that from them. So when they speak negatively about her I feel extremely bad," Charu told E-Times.

This is not the first time that Charu Asopa has reacted to trolls attacking her daughter. In November last year too, the actress asked trolls to ‘relax’ in one of her vlogs and shared that she is concerned about the well-being of her daughter.

“Earlier, you guys would comment that Ziana doesn’t walk, or stand up but see now she has started doing everything. Give her some time, uska jab time aayega she will do it," she said.

“I am in regular touch with doctors for my child’s development. I consult my doctors and also with other mothers who are close to me. I have many friends who are moms and they tell me even their kids took time to talk and there are few who started talking early. Every child is different just like how every pregnancy is different. There are few women who vomit for the entire 9 months, some only for the first 3 months and there are others who don’t vomit at all and have a total smooth pregnancy. Every person is different so just relax and enjoy your time," the actress added.

Charu Asopa was previously married to Rajeev Sen. The two tied the knot in June 2019 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2021. They parted ways last year but continue to co-parent Ziana.