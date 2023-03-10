The much-awaited chat show Weekend With Ramesh is all set for its fifth season. The show will soon air on Zee Kannada, and the promo for the new season has surfaced on social media. The show is hosted by filmmaker Ramesh Aravind and on the hot seat, we see some famous faces from the Kannada film industry having a gala time with Ramesh.

In the new season, Kantara fame Rishab Shetty and Tagaru actor Dhananjaya are expected to grace the show in the first episode. Apart from these two big stars, the show will also feature some other famous personalities.

It is also said that the channel is trying to bring in former Indian cricketers Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid and cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty to the show, along with others. However, the line-up of the guests is yet to be confirmed. The show’s previous seasons received good ratings and were loved by the audience.

Weekend With Ramesh is where the guests often talk about their childhood memories as well as incidents from their careers. This season, the show format is likely to remain the same and will be aired during weekends in prime time slots, as per reports.

In the last season of Weekend With Ramesh, Puneeth Rajkumar, Upendra, Darshan, Rakshit Shetty, Ambareesh, Ganesh, Ravichandran, Yash, Sudha Murthy, Naryanamurthy, Rajendra Singh Babu, Siddaramaiah, HD Devegowda, Veerendra Heggade and many other celebrated personalities appeared as guests.

Weekend With Ramesh has had four seasons so far with 104 episodes in total. The very first episode of the chat show was aired on August 2, 2014. The fourth season of the show was aired in 2019 and the last episode which featured poet Chandrashekhara Kambara was aired on July 7.

In the meantime, Ramesh Aravind is gearing up for his upcoming film Shivaji Surathkal which is slated to hit the theatres on April 14.

On the other hand, Rishab Shetty has been achieving milestones since his last film Kantara. The actor is said to be busy with the prequel of Kantara now.

