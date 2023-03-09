The Malayalam film industry has been constantly experimenting with different genres to bring exceptional content to the audience. From action, drama, and romance, to mystery, and more, the Malayalam film industry churns out great content for all kinds of viewers. If you are one of those who love to watch Malayalam films, then your wait is over. Below, we have a list of upcoming Malayalam movies to watch on your favourite OTT platforms.

Chathuram

Starring Roshan Mathew, Alencier and Swasika in the lead roles, the film will start streaming on 9 March this year. Directed by Sidharth Bharathan, the film is scripted by the director himself along with the writer Vinoy Thomas. The movie did not perform well at the box office. However, now it is expected that people will watch the film on streaming platforms.

Christopher

Directed by B. Unnikrishnan, the film stars Mammootty, Vinay Rai, and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead roles. The film is backed by B. Unnikrishnan alongside Aroma Mohan and is set to be released on OTT screens on 9th March. With this film, Mammootty marks the second collaboration with B-Unnikrishnan after Paramani. Promoted as a thriller drama, the film is scripted by Udaykrishna. With music composed by Justin Varghese, the cinematography of the film is handled by Faiz Siddik.

Christy

Helmed by Alvin Henry, the film features Malavika Mohanan, Mathew Thomas, and Manju Pathrose in the lead roles. This romantic drama narrates the story of a village boy who is not good at studying and hence joins Christy’s (who is a divorcee) tuition classes. Produced by Sajai Sebastian and Kannan Satheesan, the film will be streaming on March 10.

Rekha

Jithin Issac Thomas’s directorial Rekha which has Vincy Aloshius and Unni Lalu in the lead is a romance-turned-revenge thriller. The film is said to be released on Netflix on March 10. The film also features Rajesh Azhikkodan, Renji Kankol, Premalatha Thayineri, Prathapan K. S., and Vishnu Govindan in pivotal roles.

Poovan

The much-anticipated film, Poovan revolves around a close-knit family and their beloved pet roosters. The film is said to be released on Zee5 in March. Directed by Vineeth Vasudevan, the film stars Vineeth Vasudevan, Antony Varghese, and Girish A.D. in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here