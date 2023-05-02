Chatrapati Trailer: Sreenivas Bellamkonda Promises Action-packed Film With Nushrratt Bharuccha; Watch

After making a notable mark in the South film industry, Sreenivas Bellamkonda is all set to step foot in Bollywood, with the highly anticipated Chatrapathi. The film is the official Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster which also goes by the same name. Produced by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, the makers recently dropped the trailer of the same, giving audiences a sneak-peak into the high-octane action and a heavy dose of entertainment in store.

Helmed by VV Vinayak, the film has been mounted on a larger-than-life scale and is written by SS Rajamouli’s father and veteran writer V. Vijayendra Prasad, known for his notable work in films like RRR, the Baahubali series and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

From the massively scaled visuals to the stunts, the chemistry between Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the choreography and catchy up-tempo music, to the gripping storyline, the Chatrapathi trailer guarantees to leave you wanting more. Bhagyashree plays a pivotal role in the movie, taking the narrative forward.

Sreenivas Bellamkonda shared, “Chatrapathi is a special film to me in so many ways. VV Vinayak directed me in my Telugu debut and he is also the director of my Bollywood debut, which makes this collaboration even more significant. Chatrapathi ticks all the boxes of a commercial potboiler and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha on the other hand added, “It was an incredible experience working with Sreenivas Bellamkonda who is just a natural on screen – I’m happy to be part of this massive Pan-India offering and team Chatrapathi is excited to give the masses more reason to whistle and hoot.”

Jayantilal Gada who’s backing the film added, “Chatrapathi has all the ingredients of an action-packed entertainer, something that Pan-India audiences can’t seem to get enough of. The trailer is testimony to everything the film has to offer and all our effort. We hope audiences embrace it and shower it with love and support.”

The star-studded cast of Chatrapathi created a buzz among media and fans during the massive trailer launch in Mumbai today. The leading stars of the movie Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha made a grand entrance and amped up the excitement with their performance on the upbeat track, ‘Bareilly Ke Bazaar’ from the film.

The film releases nationwide on the 12th May 2023.

