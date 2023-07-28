'Chaya Singh A Guiding Force On Amruthadhaare Sets': Kannada Actress Helen

Kannada serial Amruthadhaare has been receiving love from the audience and there is one character that has become quite popular because the actress has given exceptional performance in various episodes. The role of this uniquely styled grandmother has generated curiosity among the audience and they are eager to know more about the talented actress behind it.

This actress is Helen who is a well-known theatre artist. Cast by the Zee TV chief after her powerful portrayal in Hitler Kalyan as Koravanji, Helen brings life to a talkative grandmother with a modern touch, adding a stylish flair to the character. Her outstanding performance has garnered immense attention and admiration from fans.

Helen has previously worked in many Kannada serials such as Pandurang Vittala, Master Anand’s Robo Family and Jeeva Hoovagide. In an exclusive interview with News18 Kannada, Helen expressed her gratitude towards Chaya Singh, the lead actress of Amruthadhaare, who has been a “guiding force and support to her on the sets". Helen said that she considers her role in the show special and is eager to learn and grow from this enriching experience.

Amruthadhaare has been airing on Zee Kannada since May 29, with telecasts scheduled from Monday to Friday. It is an official remake of the popular Sony show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and stars Chaya Singh and Rajesh Nataranga as the protagonists. Directed by Uttam Madhu, the show is produced by Mahesh Rao and Keerthi Akshay.

According to a report, the Business Head of Zee Kannada is confident that the story and the character of Bhoomika, portrayed by Chaya Singh, would continue to resonate with a wide female audience during prime time. Amruthadhaare revolves around a business tycoon’s marriage to an educated middle-class woman who is almost a decade younger than him.