Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next, tentatively titled NBK108, has been making headlines since it was announced. On the occasion of Ugadi, the makers surprised the viewers and released the first look of NBK108. The first-look poster features Balakrishna posing in style. He is seen standing and looking away from the camera. He is dressed in brown trousers and a kurta, paired with a purple checkered muffler.

Another poster shows the actor in a salt-and-pepper beard and a handlebar moustache, staring intensely into the camera. The tagline on the poster reads, “This time beyond your imagination.” Director Anil Ravipudi tweeted the poster and wrote, “Here’s the First Look of Natasimham Nandamuri Balakrishna garu from NBK108".

Check out the poster here:

Seeing the two posters featuring two different looks of Balakrishna, fans were awestruck. One Twitter user commented, “Looking good," and another fan wrote, “Good look. Balayya in form back to back.” A third fan wrote, “Happy Ugadi. Mind-blowing loved it thank you."

According to sources, the first schedule of NBK108 has already been completed and the second schedule will start soon. But Balayya (as fans call Nandamuri affectionately) took a gap of three weeks due to Taraka Ratna’s health condition. The shooting of this movie was going on and some key scenes were being shot without Balayya.

Kajal Aggarwal has already joined the cast for shooting. This is the full-fledged big-budget movie that Kajal signed after her marriage. On the other hand, Sreeleela is playing the role of Balayya and Kajal Aggarwal’s daughter in this movie. She is currently shooting some important scenes. It is reported that this film is set in the background of a father who went to jail.

NBK108 is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced jointly by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens. The music for this film is composed by S Thaman while C Ram Prasad will oversee the cinematography. The editing will be handled by Tammi Raju while the production design and action choreography will be done by Rajeevan and V Venkat respectively.

However, the makers have not yet confirmed the release date. Nandamuri Balakrishna was last seen in Veera Simha Reddy, directed by Gopichand Malineni which received good reviews from the audience and critics.

