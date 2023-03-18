Two-time World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni has been arguably India’s greatest captain. The wicketkeeper-batsman retired from international cricket in 2020. Dhoni’s fandom is not just limited to ordinary cricket lovers. Some of the finest actors in the country also adore Dhoni for his tremendous leadership skills and explosive batting.

Reportedly, Dhoni is likely to bid adieu to his IPL career as well after the conclusion of the 2023 edition of the tournament. It is only fitting that we take a look at some of the most prominent celebrities who are fans of Captain Cool.

Yash

Actor Yash of KGF fame is a huge admirer of MS Dhoni. Fondly known as Rocky bhai, Yash has often heaped praise on Dhoni. In fact, in a 2019 interview, Yash revealed that Dhoni is the biggest role model in his life.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is a huge fan of MS Dhoni and had got an opportunity to spend some time with the legendary cricketer in 2021. Reportedly, Ranveer and Dhoni met during a local football match in Mumbai. Ranveer had even posted about his fan moment on Instagram.

Thalapathy Vijay

Tamil star Vijay is also a die-hard fan of MS Dhoni. This doesn’t come as a surprise since Dhoni leads the popular side Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Dhoni has cultivated a huge fan base in Tamil Nadu by leading CSK to four IPL titles. While Vijay is known as Thalapathy, Dhoni is lovingly called Thala by fans. Thalapathy Vijay is also a frequent visitor to CSK’s IPL matches at Chepauk.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn met MS Dhoni during his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s screening. At that time, Ajay had expressed his admiration for Dhoni and revealed that he is a huge fan of the former Indian cricket team captain.

Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is also a huge admirer of MS Dhoni. Arjun in 2020 had also shared an Instagram post after MS Dhoni’s retirement announcement.

