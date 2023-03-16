Television actress Chhavi Mittal never holds herself back, especially when she or her close ones are trolled. The actress recently fired back at a troll who labelled Chhavi kissing her kids “child abuse" and deemed it an inappropriate act. In her latest post on Instagram, Chhavi shared a series of pictures of kissing her children along with a screenshot of the comment that read, “Dislike for thumbnail image..we should not kiss our kids like that. I will consider this was child abuse. Sorry.”

Responding to the troll, Chhavi Mittal wrote, “Unimaginable that some people can have an objection to how a mother loves her kids. The comments that came in my support to this troll’s comment are not just in my support, they are in support of humanity. Love. Unfathomable love.”

The actress further added, “Sharing a few more pictures of me kissing both my babies on their mouths, coz I don’t know how to set boundaries for my love for them. I teach them to be unabashed about showing love, and they reciprocate. The only thing I teach them to shy away from is hurting people, esp the ones they love. I’d love to know in the comments below, what’s your love language as a parent?!! Tell me.”

Within no time, Chhavi Mittal’s fans and followers came out in support of her. A social media user commented, “There’s nothing wrong in these pictures or the one in the thumbnail..all I see is pure love. thanks for sharing my comment from the video..more power to you.” Another one commented, “Whoever has a negative comment really doesn’t know the real connection of a mother and child! This bond is sooo special that putting out such nasty comments is the most disgusting thing!”

This is not the first time that Chhavi Mittal was trolled on social media. Last year, on her birthday, she shared a picture of kissing her husband Mohit Hussein, while in another picture she was seen wearing a dress with a plunging neckline. Some of the people found the pictures objectionable and left distasteful comments on the post. Without wasting a moment, Chhavi had posted a strong message and called out the trolls for their “double standards."

Chhavi Mittal has been a part of serials like Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Viraasat, Tumhari Disha, Krishnadasi, and more. She is also known for her role in Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT) series on digital platforms.

