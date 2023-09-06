Chhichhore Turns 4: Nitesh Tiwari Says He's 'Grateful' For The Love, Shraddha Kapoor Shares Photo With SSR

Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore was a standout. It connected with students and parents, offering both insight and entertainment. The film explored the hidden emotions of students striving for academic success, addressing the pressure they face. Starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor along with a stellar supporting case, it went beyond the surface, depicting students’ anxieties and self-doubt in a relatable way.

One of the film’s standout elements was its portrayal of friendship. Chhichhore underscored the importance of strong bonds and support systems during times of adversity. It conveyed that success isn’t solely determined by academic achievements but by the friendships we forge and the strength we draw from them. Talking about the same, Nitesh Tiwari said, “I feel humbled and grateful for the continued love of our people. I have very fond memories of Chhichhore and it will have a special place in my heart forever.”

The filmmaker took to Instagram to share BTS photos from the shoot featuring Shraddha, Sushant and the cast members. He wrote, “Woh Din Bhi Kya Din The” My heart is full of wonderful memories and gratitude for all the love 🙏 #4YearsOfChhichhore #Sushant🙏"

Shraddha, too, shared a photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Major Missing". The film featured a stellar ensemble cast of Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, amongst many and bagged the award for the Best Hindi Feature Film at the 67th National Film Awards.

Nitesh Tiwari is now all set to direct Ramayana. A source close to the development shared, “It’s understandable that a magnum opus like Ramayana requires time and intense pre-production work, as they are going into the smallest details of everything to get it right on screen. Which is why things are progressing at a slower pace".