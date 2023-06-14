Chhichhore's Shishir Sharma Recalls His ‘Absolutely Fantastic’ Journey With Sushant Singh Rajput

On the death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, several Bollywood celebrities have been sharing their fond memories with the late actor. Shishir Sharma, who co-starred with Sushant in the film Chhichhore, reminisced about their time together. During an interview with the YouTube channel Rajshri Unplugged, Shishir Sharma opened up about their experiences on the sets of Chhichhore with the late actor. Shishir’s reflections shed light on the companionship they shared while working on the film, emphasizing the lasting impact Sushant had on those around him.

“I knew that Sushant was playing the main character in the film. I knew Sushant in front of the camera. I had known him because he used to do Pavitra Rishta on television in film city and we used to do Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli. So, he used to come over for lunch and we used to go there for lunch to his set,” he said.

Shishir Sharma also revealed that he had never collaborated with Sushant before Chhichhore. Recounting their first meeting on the film’s set, he said, “Both of us hugged each other and said yea this is a moment and we wanted to work with each other.”

Shishir Sharma said that after completing the scenes, they would take tea breaks and gather outside the set instead of going back to their vans. During these moments, Shraddha, Shishir, and Sushant would engage in conversations about various aspects of life, sharing their thoughts and experiences with one another.

“He used to tell me Shishir come home. I have a telescope, where you can actually see the stars and all that. So, I said yea, yea I will come, I will come. I wish I had gone and seen through his telescope the stars he was talking about,” Sishir recalled while talking about Sushant.

“It’s difficult to say anything about Sushant at the moment. But the entire journey of working with him for those 10-12 days that I did was absolutely fantastic,” he added.

Shishir Sharma said that he was left in utter shock upon receiving the tragic news of Sushant’s untimely demise. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.