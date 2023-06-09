Childhood Flashback: Identify The South Indian Star In This Throwback Photo

Sai Pallavi, the rising luminary of the South Indian film industry, has cemented her position as one of its biggest stars. Known for her remarkable talent in bringing diverse characters to life, the actress has garnered widespread acclaim. Recently, social media buzzed with excitement as an old throwback picture of Sai Pallavi resurfaced, captivating fans and sparking nostalgia.

Pallavi shared this picture on June 28, 2015, on Instagram which also happened to be her first post on Instagram. “ < 3 little ol’ me < 3," the actress captioned the picture. Fans can also see a portrait-size picture of the spiritual teacher late Sri Sathya Sai Baba alongside the actress. Followers loved the picture and commented that she looked cute in this picture.

The Premam heroine is an ardent follower of Sathya Sai Baba and a firm believer in his teachings. She has previously acknowledged in some interviews that the saint’s teachings and principles had a profoundly good influence on her life.

Sai Pallavi also spent a night in Satya Sai Puttaparthi Nilayam and took part in the religious ceremony on January 1. Puttaparthi, the holy residence of Sathya Sai Baba, is a well-known location worldwide. Visitors from other international nations come to Satya Sai Puttaparthi Nilayam and like staying there for a while to get peace of mind and soul.

Sai Pallavi is reported to have landed an extended cameo role in the much-anticipated film Pushpa: The Rule. There are reports that the actress will play a crucial role alongside Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna. Hindustan Times has reported that Sai Pallavi will be paired opposite Fahadh Faasil in the movie.

The report also stated that the actress will finish her portion in a week. Reacting to the reports of Sai Pallavi being signed for Pushpa 2, several fans took to social media to share their excitement. One user wrote, “If true, this is going to be exciting. It’ll be even more interesting if she gets to play a negative character (sic).” Another one said, “One dance number with Allu Arjun and Sai Pallavi please (sic).