Chinmay Mandlekar Shares Special Post As Duniyadari Completes 10 Years

Sanjay Jadhav-directorial Marathi film Duniyadari has recently become the talk of the town. The film, which was based on Suhas Shirvalkar’s book, received a stormy response from the audience upon its release. It made a gross collection of more than Rs 28 crore at that time. The film, which was released on July 19, 2013, was completed 10 years ago. On this special occasion, Duniyadari’s screenplay and dialogue writer, actor Chinmay Mandlekar shared a post on Instagram. His post is grabbing everyone’s attention. Chinmay shared how a popular dialogue from the movie impressed the film’s team during narration. He has shared Duniyadari’s poster along with the post.

Chinmay Mandlekar wrote in the caption, “Teri Meri Yaari, Bhokat Geli Duniyadari" In the first narration of Duniyadari’s code when I read this first line, everyone thought that ‘This Duniyadari is a hit’. Jitendra Joshi, Ankush Chaudhary, Swapnil Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, Urmila Kothare, Amit Raj, and Pankaj Padghan, what you all brought to life on screen on paper became immortal. Co-author Vaibhav Chinchalkar You are awesome. Along with that, Sanjay Jadhav Dada, your reels are hits, your ‘Duniadari’ will remain a Blockbuster! #10yearsofduniyadari #decadeofduniyadari #duniyadari, says Chinmay Mandlekar.”

Sanjay Jadhav thanked Chinmay by commenting, “Thanks Chinmay … your contribution is amazing and yeah thanx for watching my reels.” Chinmay’s fans have also praised the film. One fan said that Duniyadari means “a beautiful and friendly dream of Marathi cinema”. Another user commented, “Chinmay Dada, thank you very much! For giving our generation of the 90s a very beautiful experience of the 60s to long for and remember. Usually, the screenwriter is the true soul of the cinema. The rest of the screen is always appreciated. And they deserve it. But thank you very much for the world! Many such comments have come on this post.”

Duniyadari is a popular film in Maharashtra. Actors Swapnil Joshi, Ankush Choudhary, Jitendra Joshi, Sushant Shelar, Sai Tamhankar, Urmila Kanetkar and Richa Pariyali played lead roles in the movie.