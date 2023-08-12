Chinmayi Sripaada Shares How Family Member Fell Victim To Online Scam

In the digital age, online banking scams have become an unfortunate reality, and the latest victim to fall prey to such a scheme is renowned Tamil singer Chinmayi Sripaada. Taking to the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Chinmayi shared her family’s distressing encounter with an online scam and urged others to be cautious.

Chinmayi Sripaada, known for her active presence on social media, particularly Twitter, posted about an unfortunate incident involving an elder member of her family. She revealed that their family member had become a victim of an online scam that resulted in their bank account being drained. The playback singer expressed shock at how the scam unfolded even though no OTP (One Time Password) had been shared. It was as if the scammers could see their phone screen, she noted. The elder family member clicked on a link, and the money was siphoned off.

The singer, in her tweet, cautioned everyone to stay vigilant and protect themselves from falling victim to similar online scams. She specifically mentioned a fake TNEB (Tamil Nadu Electricity Board) bill payment scam that led to the unfortunate incident in her family. She urged her followers to inform and safeguard elderly individuals within their circles about such potential threats.

“I saw how The Fake TNEB-Bill-Pay Scam plays out in close quarters. An elder’s account in our family has been wiped out. It is horrible how they’re doing it when no OTP was shared. It was almost as if they could see the phone. A link was clicked and it was over. Please let every elderly person in your circle know and safeguard them," Chinmayi Sripaada tweeted.

The post garnered responses from her followers, with some sharing their own experiences with online scams and others offering advice. Some cautioned against opening links received through WhatsApp or text messages, emphasizing the need for caution in digital interactions.

Chinmayi Sripaada rose to fame in the music industry through her contributions to the soundtrack of the movie “Guru," starring Abhishek Bachchan. Collaborating with renowned music composer AR Rahman, she established herself as a notable singer and dubbing artist. Beyond her musical accomplishments, Chinmayi has been a vocal advocate against sexual harassment in the film industry, actively participating in the MeToo movement. However, she faced challenges in her career, including being banned from the Tamil Film Dubbing Union due to alleged non-payment of the yearly union fee.