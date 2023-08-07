Chiranjeevi And Nandamuri Balakrishna Express Condolences On Folk Singer Gaddar's Demise

Renowned South folk singer and poet Gaddar, aged 77, passed away in Telangana due to health complications. He was admitted to the Apollo Spectra Hospital on July 20 and underwent a successful bypass surgery on August 3. However, the hospital reported that he succumbed to lung and urinary issues, in addition to the challenges of old age.

Numerous prominent personalities, including South actors Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna, paid their respects to the beloved folk singer.

Chiranjeevi conveyed his condolences on Twitter, describing Gaddar’s voice as immortal and praising his dedication to the people’s cause. He tweeted, “His voice is immortal. No matter what song he sings, Lal Salaam to the public singer, ‘public war vessel’ Gaddaranna, who raised his voice and fought for public benefit! The news that Gaddaranna, who inspired people for decades with his simple yet highly effective spoken word songs, is no more has caused a deep sadness. The absence of him in public literature and public movements will never be filled. That voice will be heard forever in song and fight. My deepest condolences to his family members, millions of his fans and well-wishers!"

వారి గళం అజరామరం. ఏ పాట పాడినా, దానికో ప్రజా ప్రయోజనం ఉండేలా గొంతు ఎత్తి పోరాడిన ప్రజా గాయకుడు, 'ప్రజా యుద్ధ నౌక' గద్దరన్న కి లాల్ సలాం ! 🙏🙏సరళంగా ఉంటూనే అత్యంత ప్రభావవంతమైన తన మాటల పాటల తో దశాబ్దాల పాటు ప్రజల్లో స్ఫూర్తిని రగిల్చిన గద్దరన్న ఇక లేరు అనే వార్త తీవ్ర… pic.twitter.com/a7GtDUFYeD — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 6, 2023

Nandamuri Balakrishna expressed shock at Gaddar’s passing and hailed him as a revolutionary leader of popular movements through his powerful play songs. He acknowledged the singer’s profound impact, with his songs resonating across the country and Telugu States. Balakrishna noted that Gaddar’s irreplaceable presence would be deeply missed in public movements, and he offered prayers for the departed soul, extending his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Born as Gummadi Vittal Rao in Telangana in 1949, Gaddar gained fame for his revolutionary songs and poignant lyrics during the Telangana statehood movement. After his death, he was taken to LB Stadium, allowing fans and the public to pay their final respects. Distinguished figures like Rahul Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, movie star Jr NTR, N Chandrababu Naidu, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and many others expressed their grief and condolences on the loss of this iconic singer.