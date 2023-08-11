Chiranjeevi Fans From This City Hail Bhola Shankar As An Entertaining Family Drama

Chiranjeevi-starrer Bhola Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh, released today at theatres. It has received mixed reviews from the audience so far. Viewers appreciated Chiranjeevi’s acting prowess, but many of them didn’t like Bhola Shankar’s storyline. Fans have flocked to the theatres in large numbers, despite the reviews. Chiranjeevi’s fans from Ongole City, Andhra Pradesh have shared their opinions with News 18. They have applauded Chiranjeevi’s acting skills, the songs composed by Mahati Swara Sagar, and the family sentiments in the film. Fans said that the makers are successful in showing the poignant theme of the film, which is the relationship between a brother and sister. They added that Chiranjeevi’s on-screen presence was charismatic, in comparison to the female leads. Bhola Shankar also worked for Keerthy Suresh. Chiranjeevi’s followers said that she has entertained the audience with her impeccable acting skills. Keerthy portrayed Chiranjeevi’s adopted sister in Bhola Shankar. In a nutshell, fans are happy that Chiranjeevi has come up with an entertaining film that families can enjoy watching together in the theatres.

Bhola Shankar’s storyline revolves around Shankar (Chiranjeevi) and Mahalakshmi (Keerthy Suresh), who arrives in Kolkata for her admission into a reputed college. Shankar starts working as a cab driver in Vamshi’s (Vennela Kishore) company. He also gets into loggerheads with a gang that indulges in human trafficking. Tamannaah Bhatia, Murli Sharma, Sreemukhi, and others have also acted in this film produced by AK Entertainment and Creative Commercials. Bhola Shankar is the Telugu remake of the Tamil film, Vedalam.

Chiranjeevi last essayed the lead role in the film Waltair Veerayya, directed by KS Ravindra. It revolves around a police officer who has left no stone unturned to catch a fugitive criminal. He approaches Waltair Veerayya, a fisherman with a sinister side, for help after not being able to nab the criminal. The film boasted an impressive cast starring Shruti Haasan, Ravi Teja, Prakash Raj, Nassar, and others. This film had received mixed reviews from the audience but still had a staggering box office collection of more than Rs 200 crore worldwide. Waltair Veerayya, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and B4U Motion Pictures, is streaming on Netflix.