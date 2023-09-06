Chiranjeevi, First Audience To Watch Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Calls It 'Hilarious Entertainer'

Ahead of the release of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty in lead roles, Chiranjeevi has become the first audience to watch the film. On Tuesday, the actor shared a couple of pictures on Instagram with Polishetty along with the film crew and couldn’t stop praising the rom-com. In the pictures, Chiranjeevi looked dashing in a white shirt and blue pants while Polishetty went with a causal white T-shirt and black joggers.

In the long caption of the post, Chiranjeevi in Telugu said that he watched Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. “From start to end, it’s a hilarious entertainer. It’s a very new story reflecting the current youth mindset," he added.

Chiranjeevi called Polishetty’s performance fantastic and said that he has given double the energy and entertainment compared to the film Jathi Ratnalu. The veteran actor also added that he saw Anushka after a gap but she still looks beautiful. “Both Naveen and Anushka have poured life into the film," Chiranjeevi added.

Speaking about the story, the veteran actor mentioned that apart from being a full-length entertainer, the film has a beautiful emotional story that can make one cry. He also hailed director Mahesh Babu P for achieving it.

“Between I am the first audience of this movie…I enjoyed the hilarious scenes so much. I felt like watching it again in theatres with the audience to enjoy it again. There is no doubt Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty will take the audience on a hilarious ride in theatres," he concluded the note.

The romantic comedy is directed by Mahesh Babu P. The story revolves around the character of Anushka, who is a professional chef looking for a suitable man to marry who doesn’t believe in love yet wants to settle down. Polishetty portrays the character of a laid-back stand-up comedian.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty also features Murali Sharma and Jayasudha in significant roles. The film is produced by Vamsi-Pramod, under UV Creations. The music for the film has been given by Radhan. It is set to hit the cinemas on September 7 and will see a tough competition with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan at the box office.