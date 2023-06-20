Chiranjeevi Gives Ram Charan, Upasana's Daughter a Powerful Nickname, Says He's 'Happy and Proud'

Megastar Chiranjeevi is on cloud nine as Ram Charan and Upasana welcome a baby girl. The couple, who has been married for 11 years now, welcomed their daughter on June 20. While Chiranjeevi was spotted making his way to meet the little princess earlier in the day, he took to Twitter to formally announce her arrival.

Calling the little one ‘Mega Princess’, Chiranjeevi expressed his happiness over the newest member of the family and blessed Ram and Upasana as they embraced parenthood. “Welcome Little Mega Princess !! ❤️❤️❤️ You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

Earlier in the day, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha were spotted making their way to the hospital to meet the mother and daughter. In a video now going viral, a happy Chiranjeevi is seen interacting with the hospital staff and his wife while the cameras record them. The superstar’s joy was evident.

Watch the video here: Ram Charan Welcomes Daughter: Chiranjeevi Visits Upasana, Granddaughter in Hospital, Video Goes Viral

The news of Ram and Upasana’s baby was shared by Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, where Upasana is admitted. Sharing a medical bulletin, the hospital said, “Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well."

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first baby after being married for 11 years. The couple announced that they were expecting their first baby together in December last year.