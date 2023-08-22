Chiranjeevi Holds Granddaughter, Dons Bright Smile On Birthday; Ram Charan Drops Adorable Photo

Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 68th birthday on Tuesday, August 22. On this special day, his superstar son Ram Charan took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable photo to send birthday wishes to his father. In the picture, Chiranjeevi can be seen holding his granddaughter Klin Kaara in his arms. While the face of the little princess is covered with a heart emoji, Chiranjeevi can be seen flaunting his million-dollar smile for the camera.

“Happiest Birthday to our dearest CHIRUTHA - (Chiranjeevi Thatha) Loads of love from us & the Littlest member of the KONIDELA family," Ram Charan wrote in the caption of his post. Check it out here:

Chiranjeevi became a grandfather after Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed a baby girl on June 20 this year i.e. 11 years after their marriage. After Upasana was discharged from the hospital, the RRR actor spoke to the media and expressed gratitude towards all for sending wishes. “Thanks to all the fans for their prayers. Forever indebted to the fans and well-wishers in India and other countries," he said and shared that his daughter looks like him.

Later, it was announced that the couple named their daughter Klin Kaara. The name was chosen by the grandparents and holds special significance. “With the blessings of the Chenchu tribal Goddess Bhauramma Devi, we introduce our beloved granddaughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam - the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening - lots of love - Surekha, Shobana, Chiranjeevi and Anil," the RRR actor had written while announcing the name.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will soon be seen in Game Changer by S. Shankar. It is an action thriller which also stars Kiara Advani and is expected to hit theatres next year.