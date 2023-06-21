Chiranjeevi Is 'Overjoyed' As Ram Charan and Upasana Become Parents, Says 'Was Waiting For Years'

Megastar Chiranjeevi became a grandfather on Tuesday (June 20) after Ram Charan and Upasana were blessed with a baby girl. Hours after, the Godfather actor was speaking to the media when he mentioned that he is ‘overjoyed’ with his granddaughter’s birth and added that he had been waiting for this day for years now.

“Our entire family is overjoyed. This girl means a lot to us. We had been waiting for years to see Ram Charan and Upasana as parents. After many years, divine favors granted our request. We are showered in love and wishes from our friends, families, well-wishers, and admirers all around the world who always feel our happiness as their own," he said.

Chiranjeevi further expressed his heartfelt gratitude to those sending wishes to the family. He shared that Charan’s daughter was born at an auspicious time. He also explained how the girl child showed several positive signs even before her birth. “Even before the birth, we saw positive signs. Charan’s growth in the industry, his accomplishments, and the recent engagement of Varun Tej are some of the joyful developments that have happened. Looking at all of the good moments in our lives, I feel it is because of the positivity this newborn girl is bringing," the added.

“Our family worships Anjaneya Swamy (Lord Hanuman). Tuesday is his day, and we are grateful that the kid was born on this auspicious day. The best team of doctors from Apollo handled the birth flawlessly. Many thanks to everyone," the actor concluded.

On Tuesday, Chiranjeevi was also spotted making his way to meet the little princess at the Hyderabad hospital. He also took to Twitter and called the little girl a ‘Mega Princess’. “Welcome Little Mega Princess !! ❤️❤️❤️ You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!" he wrote.

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first baby after being married for 11 years. The couple announced that they were expecting their first baby together in December last year.