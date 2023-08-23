Chiranjeevi Joins Hands With Director Vassishta For His Next

Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest superstars in the South Indian film industry. He has had an illustrious career and has been a part of many films across various languages. He has a massive fan following, and people flock to theatres to watch him on the silver screen. Chiranjeevi was last seen in Meher Ramesh’s Bhola Shankar. The film also starred Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthi Suresh in the lead roles. It is a remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam, starring Ajith Kumar. Despite the hype, the film received poor reviews from critics and couldn’t perform well at the box office. Chiranjeevi celebrated his 68th birthday yesterday, August 22. On this special day, fans were updated about his upcoming project. Chiranjeevi will be collaborating with filmmaker Vassishta for his 157th film. Vassishta came into the limelight after his socio-fantasy film Bimbisara, which was highly appreciated by the audience.

Chiranjeevi’s 157th film will be produced under the banner of UV Creations, and the makers even shared a poster of the film on Megastar’s birthday. The poster for the tentatively titled #Mega157 had a unique concept and represented the five elements of nature: earth, water, fire, air and space. The film is touted to be a fantasy drama. It will be directed by Vassishta and produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Vikram Reddy.

The makers of the project have revealed that the audience will be excited to see Chiranjeevi in another fantasy avatar after his 1990 film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. The complete cast and other details of the project are yet to be revealed.

There was also an announcement of his 156th project. The project will be produced by his daughter Sushmita Konidela’s production house, Gold Box Entertainment. The details about the director and other cast members are yet to be revealed.

Currently, the fans are disappointed by Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar and are expecting better performances and script choices from his upcoming projects.