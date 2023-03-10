Filmmaking is a collaborative art wherein hundreds of people come together to create magic on screen. Naturally, nobody can deny the power of great collaborations. One such collaboration that has given many hits in the film industry is that of Chiranjeevi and Kodi Ramakrishna. Actor Chiranjeevi’s combination with director Kodi Ramakrishna has a good craze in the Telugu film industry. Let’s take a look at how many films were released with their collaboration and also see how many of those films were successful at the box office.

Chiranjeevi and director Kodi Ramakrishna worked on six films in total. Intlo Ramayya Veedhilo Krishnayya was their first film, which was released in 1982, and it turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. JV Raghavulu’s music was a major asset of this film.

Aalaya Sikharam was the second film in Chiranjeevi and director Kodi Ramakrishna’s combination. The film did fairly well at the box office when it was released in 1983. Chellapilla Satyam composed music for the venture.

Chiranjeevi and director Kodi Ramakrishna’s third film was Gudachari No.1, which was released in 1983. This movie registered a good footfall at the ticket counters. K Chakravarthy’s music created a separate fan base for the film.

The 1983 film Simhapuri Simham was the fourth film in which Kodi Ramakrishna directed the ace actor. The film was a flop at the box office. JV Raghavulu had given music for this film.

The next film from the powerful combination of Chiranjeevi and Kodi Ramakrishna was released 12 years later in 1995. It was titled Rikshavodu. The film was a disaster at the box office. The music composed by Raj–Koti became a big hit.

Anji, the Telugu-language 2004 film, was the sixth film from the collaboration of Chiranjeevi and director Kodi Ramakrishna. The film was a flop at the box office. The film was produced by Shyam Prasad Reddy under the banner of MS Art Movies. Mani Sharma gave the music for the film.

In total, out of six films of Chiranjeevi and director Kodi Ramakrishna’s combination, three were successful and three were flops. It must be noted here that Ramakrishna was also an actor, and in the two films mentioned above, Simhapuri Simham and Rikshavodu, he and Chiranjeevi played dual roles as father and son.

