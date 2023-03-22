Chiranjeevi, Pregnant Upasana Perform Ugadi Puja at Home, Fans Miss Ram Charan

Superstar Chiranjeevi is performing Ugadi Puja at his home with his family. The festival of Ugadi is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on March 22 to mark the beginning of the Telugu New Year. The megastar took to social media to share a photo of him performing the puja with his family members, however, fans noticed the absence of his son Ram Charan from the photos. In the photo, he can be seen sitting next to his wife Surekha as they both fold their hands to seek blessings.

Chiranjeevi’s daughter-in-law Upasana was also seen in the photo. In the next photo, we can see the idol of Lord Vishnu which was being worshipped. Sharing the pictures, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Happy Shobhakrit Nama Ugadi to all! 💐💐"

Take a look:

Fans extended their wishes to the megastar and his family but also said that they were missing Ram Charan in the photo. One user wrote, “Where is Our @AlwaysRamCharan ☹️" Another fan commented, “Same to you chiranjeevi garu I p.manohar your fan good morning our beloved chiranjeevigaru. How is global star ramcharan"

The actor also shared a video of him and his family performing the puja.

On the work front, megastar Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Meher Ramesh’s Telugu film Bhola Shankar. It also stars Tamannaah, Keerthy Suresh, Raghu Babu, Murali Sharma and P. Ravi Shankar among others.

Talking of Ram Charan, the actor is on cloud nine after his and Jr NTR’s film RRR bagged the Oscar in Best Original Song category for the track Naatu Naatu. The film is directed by SS Rajamouli. Next, Ram Charan will be seen in his yet-untitled film RC15 which also stars Bollywood actress Kiara Advani.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are also set to welcome their first baby this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here