Chiranjeevi Returns To India After USA Trip, Undergoes Knee Surgery In Delhi

Renowned Telugu actor Chiranjeevi, who had recently travelled to the USA with his wife, has now returned to India and undergone knee surgery in New Delhi. The 67-year-old actor, known for his relentless work ethic, is taking a well-deserved break to focus on rest and recovery. Sources confirm that the surgery was successfully performed at a private hospital in the national capital, and Chiranjeevi has already returned to Hyderabad.

Chiranjeevi’s knee issues have been a persistent concern, prompting the need for medical intervention. According to unconfirmed reports, the surgery involved addressing an infection in the actor’s kneecap through orthoscopy and knee wash treatment. Doctors have advised Chiranjeevi to take a 45-day hiatus to fully recuperate, including undergoing the rehabilitation process.

Earlier speculations suggested that Chiranjeevi might undergo the surgery in Bengaluru, but he ultimately opted for treatment in New Delhi.

Amidst these health concerns, Chiranjeevi’s recent cinematic venture, Bholaa Shankar, made its debut with high expectations. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film is an official adaptation of the Tamil blockbuster Vedalam, featuring Ajith Kumar in the lead role. Although Bholaa Shankar generated significant buzz ahead of its release, it struggled to meet audience and critics’ expectations. The initial positive response has waned, attributed to factors like outdated content and narrative elements.

Despite the film’s challenges at the box office, Chiranjeevi’s performance has garnered praise from viewers and critics alike. According to trade analysts, Bholaa Shankar is projected to earn around Rs 40 lakh on Wednesday, bringing the film’s total earnings to Rs 28.75 crore.

Looking ahead, once he regains his health, Chiranjeevi is expected to return to work. Currently, he is engaged in discussions with Kalyan Krishna Kurasala and Vashishta for potential projects. The final decision regarding his upcoming ventures is yet to be made, and fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement from the team.