Chiranjeevi Shares New Song From Bholaa Shankar, Admits Imitating Brother Pawan Kalyan

Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest actors in the South Indian film industry. He has had a career that has spanned more than four decades and has acted in more than 150 films across various languages. He enjoys a massive fan following throughout the country and has been part of some of the biggest hits. Apart from that, he also has a keen interest in politics. Chiranjeevi is in full swing for the promotion of his highly anticipated film, Bhola Shankar. The makers recently announced that the film will be released in theatres on August 11. Chiranjeevi often reveals crucial information about his films without any filters to his fans. He uploads videos on his social media accounts with the hashtag #Chiruleaks and uses this to promote his film.

The actor now has shared another video under the hashtag #Chiruleaks. In the video, he revealed glimpses of an upcoming song from Bhola Shankar and revealed that he imitated his brother Pawan Kalyan in the song. He added that he even spoke the dialogue of the Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the song. He also danced to a popular song by the Power Star in the clip. In the caption, he even mentioned that Bhola Shankar will be like PK (Pawan Kalyan), and also added the release date of the film.

Netizens went crazy after seeing the Megastar imitating Pawan Kalyan. They went to the comment section and praised the actor. One of the users wrote, “Boss imitating Kalyan mannerism". Another one commented, “This is the success of Kalyan Babu. PK, who used to imitate his brother, is now being imitated by the Boss"

Bhola Shankar is all set to release in theatres on August 11. The film is helmed by Meher Ramesh and is the official remake of the 2015 hit Tamil film Vedalam. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles. A few days back, the makers released the first song of the movie titled Jam Jam Jajjanaka, which received a good response from the audience. It is expected that more songs from the film will be released in the coming days.