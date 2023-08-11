Chiranjeevi-starrer Bhola Shankar Gets Mixed Reviews On Social Media

Chiranjeevi-starrer Bhola Shankar released today in theatres. Reactions to the film have already started pouring in on social media. It was one of the most anticipated films of the year, so expectations are naturally high among the fans. According to reports, the premiere of the film started at midnight. Netizens are sharing their reactions and reviews on Twitter. A Twitter user gave the film a five star and tweeted, “Deadly blockbuster. Complete paisa vasool mass masala entertainer with power packed action, fights, dance and hilarious scenes. #MegastarChiranjeevi in a powerful revenge mode. Screen presence. Double Blockbuster.” Another netizen shared his criticism. He tweeted: “Second half is slightly better than the bad first half. The 2nd half has 15 minutes of Bhola Bhai elements; two Good songs and bearable to fans to a limited extent.” Some netizens targeted Meher Ramesh’s direction and called the story outdated.

#BholaaShankar review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5Deadly blockbuster 💥Complete paisa vasool mass masala entertainer with power packed action, fights, dance and hilarious scenes.#MegastarChiranjeevi in a powerful revenge mode.Screen presence 🔥🔥Double Blockbuster!! pic.twitter.com/Cl9f6joFyF— Mr.Software (@_mike_ross_) August 11, 2023

#BholaShankar T360 Final Report :Second half is slightly better than the bad first half. 2nd half has good 15 minutes of Bhola Bhai elements, Two Good songs and bearable to fans to a limited extent. Meher Ramesh's direction and writing is the main culprit. The story is 70s,… — Telugu360 (@Telugu360) August 10, 2023

Bhola Shankar is getting a lot of mixed reactions on Twitter. Some users are calling it an entertaining movie, stating that it’s a good film to watch with your families. The comedy scenes impressed the audience. Performances of both the actresses Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia are getting praise. The music and dance in the film is being loved by the audience too for being energetic and fun, and for giving the film a good appeal.

ETimes said in their review, “For many, these elements combine to create a well-rounded experience, exceeding their expectations.” The criticism that the film is mainly suffering from is that it has a predictable storyline and a plot that does not offer anything new. Critics are saying that the film depended too much on the second half.

Bhola Shankar is a remake of the 2015 Tamil film called Vedalam. The direction was done by Meher Ramesh, and the production was under Ramabrahmam Sunkara and KS Rama Rao. It stars Chiranjeevi in the titular role, along with Tamannaah Bhatia, Sushanth and Keerthy Suresh.