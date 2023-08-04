Chiranjeevi-starrer Bhola Shankar Locks Pre-release Event Date

Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. The actor has had an illustrious career and enjoys a massive fan following throughout the country. One of the most highly anticipated films of the year, Bhola Shankar, is all set to release on August 11. The film is directed by Meher Ramesha and stars Megastar Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. The fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release in theatres. There has already been a lot of hype and anticipation among fans regarding the film. Recently, the makers announced a pre-release event for the film. Now, there have been some updates regarding the event.

According to reports, the makers of Bhola Shankar are all set to hold a pre-release event on August 6 at the prestigious Shilpakalavedika in Hyderabad. It has been reported that the event will commence at 7 PM. It has also been found that a huge stage is also being set up for the pre-release event. Bhola Shankar is the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vedalam, starring Ajith Kumar. The film is produced by Anil Sunkara and KS Rama Rao under the banner of AK Entertainment and Creative Commercials.

Recently, the makers also released the trailer for the film, which was presented by Superstar Ram Charan. The trailer offered a mix of comedy, action, and drama and received a tremendous response from the audience. The trailer for the film received 16 million views within just seven days of its release. Considering the hype around the film, the makers of the project are expecting it to be a blockbuster at the box office.

Earlier, the makers also released two songs from the film, Jam Jam Jajjanaka and Milky Beauty, which have received a positive response from the audience.

According to reports, the film also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna’s nephew, Sushanth, who will be seen in an important role in the film. Keerthy Suresh will be seen portraying the role of Chiranjeevi’s younger sister in the film.