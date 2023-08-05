Chiranjeevi-starrer Bholaa Shankar Advance Booking Opens In Telugu States

Chiranjeevi is set to welcome his fans to theatres with his new movie Bholaa Shankar on August 11. After the success of Waltair Veerayya earlier in the year, the actor is expected to repeat the same feat with his upcoming movie. The promotions of this Bholaa Shankar have already been started by the makers. In this background, the bookings have now been opened for this movie in Telugu states. The fans of Chiranjeevi in Telugu-speaking states can now book tickets for his film which is slated to release in their nearby theatres next week.

As the release date is coming near the makers are pacing up their promotional activities. A huge cut-out of Chiranjeevi is placed at Raju Gauri Thota Restaurant, Suryapet to promote the movie. The cut-out spans a height of 126 feet which has now become the highest cut-out of any actor in the South India Cinema industry till now. The makers have also announced that the pre-release event of the movie will be held on Sunday at the prestigious Shilpakalavedika in Hyderabad.

Bholaa Shankar is directed by the popular action filmmaker Meher Ramesh. It has been reported that the director of the movie has spent six years in the making of this movie. The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles apart from Chiranjeevi. Bhola Shankar is the Telugu remake of a popular Tamil film Vedalam which starred Ajith as the lead character. The film is produced by Anil Sunkara and KS Rama Rao under the banner of AK Entertainments and Creative Commercials.

Recently, the trailer of the movie was released which received a thumping response from the viewers. It was presented by actor Ram Charan.

Chiranjeevi starrer Waltair Veerayya collected approx Rs 220 crore worldwide out of which Rs 191 crore came from the Indian theatres. According to reports, Chiranjeevi charged Rs 50 crore for his role in this film. The digital, satellite and dubbing rights collectively gave a profit of around Rs 50 crore for the makers, as per reports.